OPD investigating ATV crash involving 6-year-old

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police are investigating an ATV crash that happened Monday night in North Odessa.
OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to reports of a major crash in the 9300 block of North Evans around 5:46 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Investigators found a Polaris Razor ATV was traveling southbound on North Evans when the driver failed to control the vehicle’s speed and lost control before striking the curb.
The driver was identified as Daniel Valenzuela, 34. He was taken to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 6-year-old was also a passenger in the vehicle during the crash. OPD says the child was wearing a helmet and did not need to be taken to the hospital.
The investigation is still underway and no further details are available at this time.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.