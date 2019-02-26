Oil-field medical care gets workers back to work faster and saves money

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - XstremeMD in Midland is innovating the way medical clinics serve oil field workers of the Permian Basin.
Starting out in a blue semi- truck, the clinic has grown into a trailer with a full kitchen and on-site suites for the staff to live in.
The staff work on a 14-day rotational schedule.
Co-founder of the clinic, Dr. Michael Odinet saw a need for remote medical care in the Permian Basin and wanted to make a difference, ultimately leading to the decision to expand to this area.
What makes the clinic different is the type of treatment you’ll receive.
Visits are almost a hybrid between the growing trend of video conference calls with doctors and an urgent care clinic.
“We’ll go ahead and get the patient registered, we’ll get them comfortable, and we’ll make sure that everything they need they have before we contact the doctor, as far as stabilizing the patient, getting any vitals, doing wound care, and then once we contact the doctor, we are an extension of their arms,” said Adrian Stafford, remote paramedic at XstremeMD.
The doctor is contacted through a video conference call and then the on-site paramedic follows the instructions they’re given to care for a patient.
Because the clinic is an occupational clinic, their goal is to get the employee back to work as soon as possible.
For example instead of prescribing narcotics for a sprained ankle like an emergency room typically would, Xstreme MD provides over the counter medicine.
“So, say a sprained ankle, say somebody went to an ER they would most likely give them pain medicine to fix the issues of hurting with the ankle, and they would probably tell them ‘hey lay up for a couple of days, but don’t go to work.’ But here, when they come here we treat with over the counter medications that will stop the inflammation instead of just covering it up with a narcotic and then we’ll send them back to work doing something where they don’t have to use that foot as much,” said Stafford.
The company is able to do this because they do not take insurance and instead, are paid by businesses directly.
“With insurances, there are certain ways you have to do things, certain steps you have to take to be approved to get the insurance to pay for it. Here the company is paying for it because they’re looking out for the best interest of the patient and the company so we’re able to kind of do some things that insurance won’t do,” said Stafford.
Typically the clinic is able to get all of their patients in and out in an hour or less.
The Midland clinic treats anywhere between ten to 30 patients a day but also has other locations in the Permian Basin.
The clinic will also soon be opening a new location in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
For more information on their clinic and to see the locations, visit their website.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.