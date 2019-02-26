Oil-field medical care gets workers back to work faster and saves money

“So, say a sprained ankle, say somebody went to an ER they would most likely give them pain medicine to fix the issues of hurting with the ankle, and they would probably tell them ‘hey lay up for a couple of days, but don’t go to work.’ But here, when they come here we treat with over the counter medications that will stop the inflammation instead of just covering it up with a narcotic and then we’ll send them back to work doing something where they don’t have to use that foot as much,” said Stafford.