Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Tuesday! We are going to be starting this morning with temperatures in the lower 40s and warm into the mid 70s by this afternoon. If you need a coat this morning, you shouldn't need it this afternoon. We are looking to see pleasant conditions all day with winds from the south at 5 to 10 MPH. Tomorrow, we expect very similar conditions with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the upper 70s. This warming trend will continue through the rest of the work week. Thursday, expect temperatures to be around 40 in the morning and warm back into the mid 70s by that afternoon. Friday is set to be our warmest day this week, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s.