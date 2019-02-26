Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Tuesday! We are going to be starting this morning with temperatures in the lower 40s and warm into the mid 70s by this afternoon. If you need a coat this morning, you shouldn't need it this afternoon. We are looking to see pleasant conditions all day with winds from the south at 5 to 10 MPH. Tomorrow, we expect very similar conditions with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the upper 70s. This warming trend will continue through the rest of the work week. Thursday, expect temperatures to be around 40 in the morning and warm back into the mid 70s by that afternoon. Friday is set to be our warmest day this week, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Winter is not over yet though. On Saturday, we go back to feeling those colder temperatures again. Morning temperatures are looking to be in the lower 40s and only warm into the upper 50s by the afternoon. These colder conditions are expected to continue through the weekend and the start of next week. We could even see a chance for some wintry precipitation over this time. Be sure you are able to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather while we have it here.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.