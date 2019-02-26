Midland Texas Historical Society opens new World War II exhibit

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Texas Historical Society is hosting a special event to celebrate the new museum and exhibit.
On Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. you can visit the new space for the Midland County History Museum at 200 N. Main Street and tour the new exhibit “From Plans to Planes to Petroleum: Midland During World War II”.
If you are unfamiliar with the society, Jim Collett, the society’s president, will also be giving a talk about the organization, the new museum and the exhibit.
This event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served. For more information on this event you can click here.
