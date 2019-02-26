Midland Academy hosting book fair celebration for Dr. Seuss’ birthday

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - In celebration of Dr. Seuss’ 115th birthday, Midland Academy Charter School will be hosting a special celebration.
The celebration will last from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on March 2 at Barnes and Noble.
Students are invited to hang out, enjoy books being read, join a dance party and wear crazy socks.
Authors Jaden and McKinley Evans will be holding a book signing at 3 p.m. and the Midland Academy Jaguar will also make a special appearance in the morning.
In addition to the fun activities there will be a wish table set up so parents can purchase books for Midland Academy.
