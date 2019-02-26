Former Reeves County Judge sentenced to Federal prison

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KWES) - Tuesday morning, former Reeves County Judge Jimmy Galindo, 55, was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment on federal bribery and income tax related charges.
In addition to the prison term, Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra ordered that Galindo, of Selma, TX, pay $876,000 restitution and be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after completing his prison term.
Galindo was allowed to remain on bond pending notification by the Bureau of Prisons where to surrender to begin serving his prison term.
On June 12, 2017, Galindo, pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and one count of failure to file income tax returns.
Galindo served as County Judge for Reeves County from January 1995 through December 2006.
Galindo, on behalf of Reeves County, negotiated a contract with a company owned by Vernon C. Farthing, III, of Lubbock, to provide medical services for inmates located in the Reeves County Correctional Center.
Galindo signed the contract on September 13, 2006.
The Information alleges that Galindo conspired with Farthing and former District 19 Texas State Senator Carlos Uresti to ensure that Farthing’s company was awarded that contract.
To secure the contract, the Information states that Farthing agreed to hire Uresti as a “consultant” and pay him approximately $10,000 a month.
Uresti, in turn, agreed to pay Galindo one-half of the money he received from Farthing’s company.
From January 2007 until September 30, 2016, Uresti paid Galindo approximately half of the monies Uresti received each month from Farthing.
The Information also alleges that Galindo failed to file individual income tax returns for the years 2004 to the present.
Uresti received five years in federal prison for his role in the scheme. Last year, a federal jury acquitted Farthing of all charges.
The FBI encourages the public to report corruption by reporting it to the FBI’s Public Corruption Hotline, 1-800-CALL-FBI.
