Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 teens in Monday night shooting

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the 11300 block of West Hoffman around 7:15 p.m. Monday night.
According to ECSO, the shooting was a result of a verbal argument between multiple people that lead to a physical altercation.
Upon arrival at the scene, investigators found a female attending to a male subject on the ground.
The female told the officer she had heard people arguing outside of her trailer. When she opened the door she heard a single gunshot.
She then saw the male subject on the ground, who had been shot in the leg, and began to assist him.
The 20-year-old victim was transported to Medical Center Hospital. As of Tuesday morning he is in fair condition.
The suspect, a juvenile, in the shooting was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They were taken to the Ector County Youth Center.
Another juvenile has been arrested in connection to the incident and charged with class A assault.
