Comanche Trail Amphitheater set for improvements

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - As Barney Dodd looks toward the future of the Comanche Trail Amphitheater, he’s excited for the facility’s potential.
“There’s nothing like a show under the West Texas stars on a summer night, the days are hot but the nights are beautiful,” said Dodd.
Barney Dodd is the President of Comanche Trail Amphitheater improvement board, a non-profit that is looking to implement a three-phase plan to bring more life to the facility that can house up to 6000 concert guests.
“Regional draw its exactly what you want, there’s nothing like that out here, there’s a small amphitheater at the Horseshoe, but there’s nothing like this, it’s an amazing facility,” said Dodd.
In phase one, the facility will be implement improvements to bring the facility up to ADA code, and will also add a permanent roof to the stage.
The cost of these projects are estimated at roughly $700,000.
“This thing was built in the 1930′s and there was no ADA compliance back then, so it's not really wheelchair friendly. You either have to sit at the top or the bottom, there’s no middle ground,” said Dodd.
Those ADA improvements will include adding 25 more handicap parking spaces, and wheelchair accessible ramps.
Of that total cost, $450,000 has already been raised through several fundraising efforts.
“We can go ahead and put the roof in but we wouldn’t be able to open the facility because once you move one brick to do an improvement on a historic site, you have to bring it up to ADA compliance,” said Dodd.
Phase 2 of Dodd’s plan is to build a green room for performers.
Phase 3 would be to install fencing around the facility.
Dodd says the improvement board needs to raise around $700,000 to complete all three phases
Though with these improvements, Dodd believes more popular artists will be enticed to perform in Big Spring.
“We want this to be a place that artist want to come to and don’t have to come to,” said Dodd.
The ADA improvements of phase one are already funded and out for bids.
Dodd hopes to have the entire phase one completed by summer and all three phases by the end of the year.
