City of Midland removes recycle containers around town until further notice

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The City of Midland announced February 25 that recycling containers around town would be removed until further notice.
The reason for this removal is due to equipment maintenance at the Butts Recycling Center. Many products that are normally recycled will be unable to be processed during this time.
Cardboard containers will remain in place as the recycling center is still accepting that material.
There is no word at this time when the maintenance will be done and the containers restored. For a full list of impacted locations you can click here.
