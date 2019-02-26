Andrews County Sheriff’s Office arrest 2 following Aggravated Robbery

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Monday, the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a possible robbery around 4:12 p.m.
According to police, Norma Beltran of Borger, TX was coming into Andrews on South US-385 when she ran out of gas and began walking into town.
A couple, identified as Ray Don Sword, 42 and Kristi Salinas, 40, in a black pickup stopped and asked if she needed help, then took her to the Love’s to get fuel.
However, instead of returning Beltran to her vehicle, they took her out onto a county road, pointed a gun at her, and forced her to give them her cell phone, credit card, and money and left her stranded.
Another call was received that the stolen credit card was being used at a local convenience store.
A short time later, a City of Andrews employee spotted the suspect vehicle and followed it to a residence at 1620 SE 2001.
Andrews Sheriff’s Deputies went to the residence, located the suspect vehicle as well as Sword and Salinas.
Both subjects were arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery.
A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence, where evidence of the crime was recovered.
