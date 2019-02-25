4th Annual State of Downtown Odessa Address to celebrate revitalization

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The 4th Annual State of Downtown Odessa Address will celebrate the revitalization of downtown and the future of the area.
The address will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on February 28 at the Rose Building. Dinner and beverages are included with tickets.
Individual tickets start at $150 for general admission and are sold out, but sponsorship tables are available and go up to $7,500.
This event will celebrate the success and plans for Odessa’s downtown area. Awards will also be given out, including Best New Business and Volunteer of the Year.
To reserve your seats you can contact Downtown Odessa, Inc. at 432-335-4682 or amoulakis@odessa-tx.gov. You can also click here for more information.
