Teenagers could be hiding drugs in plain sight without parents knowing it

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Parents, would you be able to find drugs if your teenager hid them in their bedroom?
Many have answered, "Yes!" but it turns out, it's a lot harder than it sounds.
New devices with secret compartments have made it easier for teenagers to hide drugs and drug paraphernalia. The devices are also really easy to get a hold of and they're becoming increasingly popular.
All someone has to do is visit Amazon and type in "hide drugs." The search opened up a world in which dozens of things are available to help teenagers hide them in plain sight.
13News Now decided to buy several of the secret stash items and hid them all inside a teenage boy’s bedroom.
His mom, Tanesha Koonce was convinced nothing would get past her.
“I would smell it, see it from a mile away,” said Koonce. “I have front eyes, side eyes, back eyes. I’m a high school teacher, so I would know it before they know it.”
13News Now gave Koonce five minutes to find as many items as possible. They were all hidden in plain sight.
After a few moments, the frustration kicked in. Koonce had a hard time finding the secret stash items. That’s because they look like ordinary household items anyone could have laying around their home.
13News Now used a lint roller, lip balm, a tissue box, and a gum pack. Koonce couldn't believe those were the items when we told her.
“It’s definitely an eye-opener,” said Koonce. “Crazy! You’re gonna have me stalking my kids for the next four years!”