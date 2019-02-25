Sunday Evening Weather Update

Good evening everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and enjoyed the sunshine and much calmer weather today. I've had it with West Texas winds, and luckily, at least in the near-term, Mother Nature has as well. No big wind events on the horizon, though next weekend might be worth watching.
Overnight tonight should be much more comfortable, especially in Marfa where the mercury dipped to 12 degrees last night! Will still be chilly, but lows should mostly be confined to the 30s as you wake up on your Monday. Could see some high clouds to start the day, but those should clear out by lunchtime for a sunny and warm afternoon. Highs tomorrow will get into the 70s to our south, but I think we stay in the mid to upper 60s in the Permian Basin. Could be a little breezy in the afternoon with gusts around 25-30 MPH, but nothing like what we saw on Saturday...
Tuesday will really warm up with mild lows in the 40s and afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s to possibly 80 degrees in some spots. It's still winter, but the rest of the week might make you forget. Some clouds Wednesday and Thursday might limit our warmth a little bit, but we're looking at 70s Tuesday through Friday. There's a very slim chance of showers Thursday, mostly south and east of Midland, but it's very slim, and the extended forecast remains very dry.
Next weekend, models are in pretty good agreement that we’ll see a cold front Saturday morning, and that should knock highs back down to below average. After Saturday, there’s some disagreement, but I think the general trend is a period of cooler temperatures through the weekend and into the next week. Unfortunately, no moisture looks to accompany the cooler temperatures, so the wait for substantial rainfall continues. Hope you all have a great rest of your night and a great Monday!
