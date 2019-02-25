Sunday Evening Weather Update

Overnight tonight should be much more comfortable, especially in Marfa where the mercury dipped to 12 degrees last night! Will still be chilly, but lows should mostly be confined to the 30s as you wake up on your Monday. Could see some high clouds to start the day, but those should clear out by lunchtime for a sunny and warm afternoon. Highs tomorrow will get into the 70s to our south, but I think we stay in the mid to upper 60s in the Permian Basin. Could be a little breezy in the afternoon with gusts around 25-30 MPH, but nothing like what we saw on Saturday...