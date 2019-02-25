Parents who held their 13 children captive plead guilty to torture and other charges

FILE - These undated photos provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department show David Allen Turpin, left, and Louise Anna Turpin. The couple have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of torture, child abuse, dependent adult abuse and false imprisonment dating to 2010, when the family moved to California from outside Fort Worth, Texas. David Turpin also pleaded not guilty to performing a lewd act on a child under age 14. Since arresting David and Louise Turpin earlier this week, authorities said they have learned the children were confined to the house, chained to furniture, starved and often deprived the use of a toilet. Some of the children were so detached they didn't understand the concept of a police officer or medicine. (Riverside County Sheriff's Department via AP) (Uncredited)