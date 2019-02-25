OPD investigating death of 81-year-old woman whose daughter admitted abusing repeatedly

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police are investigating after finding a woman dead inside of her residence on Feb. 24.
Officers initially responded to the Brittany Condominiums around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a medical call. Upon arrival they found Mary Hensley, 81, dead with injuries all over her body.
Officers made contact with Traci Alaniz, 60, and Ashley Alaniz, 33, Hensley’s daughter and granddaughter. Both women told police they were full time caregivers for Hensley.
Investigators found that Hensley had been assaulted several times over the last few months. Traci Alainz admitted to hitting her mother “three to four times a month” over the past three months.
According to police, Ashley Alaniz admitted to being aware of the abuse of her grandmother but had failed to report it.
OPD obtained a warrant for Traci Alaniz for injury to the elderly and a warrant for Ashley Alaniz for failing to report the felony. Both women have been placed into custody and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.
The body will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy. OPD says the investigation is still underway and foul play has not been ruled out yet.
