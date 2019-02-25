Morning Weather Update

Good Morning! I hope everyone had a nice weekend. We are looking to stay much warmer this week, but you will probably still want to have a jacket this morning. We are expecting temperatures to start in the mid to upper 30s and warm into the upper 60s by this afternoon. After today, we should feel much warmer conditions through the rest of the week. Tomorrow, expect temperatures to be in the mid to lower 70s in the afternoon and start in the mid 40s. On Wednesday, anticipate very similar conditions as the day before. Highs are looking to be back in the mid to lower 70s and lows in the mid 40s again.
Thursday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s in the morning and warm to right around 80 degrees. This should be our hottest day this week. Friday is looking to be in the upper 70s in the afternoon and start around 50 degrees in the morning. We are expecting great weather conditions this week. We do anticipate another cold front moving into the area on Saturday. So get outside and enjoy this warm weather!
