Midland College hosts marine scientist for science seminar

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland College will be holding the next in its First Friday Science Seminar series on March 1.
The seminar will run from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Carrasco Room in the Scharbauer Student Center. It will deal with marine science near Corpus Christi and in the Gulf of Mexico.
The featured lecturer is Dr. Larry McKinney, the senior executive director of Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies at Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch or purchase one from the Scharbauer Student Center Grill.
