MCSO arrests Oregon fugitive after toddler tests positive for cocaine

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fugitive out of Oregon who is accused of giving her toddler cocaine.
Kalin Swartz, 30, was arrested by MCSO patrol deputies the morning of February 24.
According to KGW8, the warrant for “dangerous drugs assault” was issued out of Marion County, Oregon when the child tested positive for cocaine after a supervised visit.
Records did not indicate how the cocaine got into the boy’s system without being noticed during the supervised visit.
Swartz was engaged in a custody battle with the child’s father, where the judge stated the court was worried for the child’s safety while in Swart’s care. The child also reportedly suffered other injuries while under her supervision, including two second-degree burns.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.