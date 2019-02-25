How to get a free Bloomin’ Onion from Outback today

Author: Ian Hill, DEALBOSS
Published: 6:40 AM EST February 25, 2019
Updated: 6:48 AM EST February 25, 2019
Thank you, Kevin Harvick.
The NASCAR driver — who is sponsored by Outback Steakhouse — finished fourth in Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. When Harvick finishes in the top 10, Outback gives customers a free Bloomin’ Onion with any purchase the following Monday.
"Just say 'Bloomin' Monday' to your server," Outback states on its website.
Can’t make it to Outback on Monday? Don’t worry, you’ll most likely have several other opportunities to get a free Bloomin’ Onion this year. The NASCAR Cup schedule continues through November, and Harvick is currently no. 2 in the overall standings.
