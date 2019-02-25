Gaines County Sheriff, Texas Rangers investigating dead body found Saturday

GAINES COUNTY, TX (KWES) - The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a woman shot in the 400 block of County Road 300-J, Saturday around 8 p.m.
According to authorities, the Gaines County Deputies, Texas Department Of Public Safety Highway Patrol, and Seminole Police Department Officers responded to the call a few minutes later.
Officers found the body of Susana Peters Neufeld, 40, of Seminole, dead from a gunshot wound.
Jacob Neufeld, 41, was detained for questioning and after further investigation, an arrest warrant for murder was obtained through precinct 1 justice of the peace jeff james.
Neufeld is currently being held in the Gaines County Jail on a $1 million bond.
The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Texas Rangers.
