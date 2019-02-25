Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Nathan Santo Domingo

Happy Monday, and happy beginning of our warm up. We'll see a little variation in temperatures over the next few days, but the general trend is pleasant, spring-like conditions to continue through Friday.
It's a little breezy out there, and we'll continue to see 10-20 MPH winds through around midnight before things calm down a little bit. Winds will remain out of the south, so we should see much milder temperatures when you wake up tomorrow morning. The northern Permian Basin and northern Lea County will be the chilliest spots, and Marfa likes to go colder than everyone else, but for the most part we'll see upper 30s and low 40s out the door tomorrow. This sets the stage for a nice afternoon warm up with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and possibly some 80s to our south.
Wednesday looks even warmer despite some afternoon clouds with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday we'll have to contend with a cold front trying to sneak into the northern Permian Basin, so we could see a bit of a cooler start to the day. That said, afternoon highs will still rebound to the mid to upper 70s. The warming trend continues into Friday, which looks to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures getting into the 80s in Midland and Odessa. It looks like any rain chances this week will be slim to none and will mostly be to the southeast.
Next weekend will be a tricky temperature forecast. It looks like Saturday’s high temperature will be at midnight as a cold front sweeps in from the northeast. Models don’t quite agree on how far this front will make it, so we’ll figure out the details on that as we get closer. We could hang on to more warmth to the southwest while the northeast Permian Basin gets pretty chilly. One thing the models do agree on: the start of next week looks chilly with highs below average. We’ll of course keep you updated on any changes, but for now, enjoy the sunshine and warm weather!
