Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Nathan Santo Domingo

Next weekend will be a tricky temperature forecast. It looks like Saturday’s high temperature will be at midnight as a cold front sweeps in from the northeast. Models don’t quite agree on how far this front will make it, so we’ll figure out the details on that as we get closer. We could hang on to more warmth to the southwest while the northeast Permian Basin gets pretty chilly. One thing the models do agree on: the start of next week looks chilly with highs below average. We’ll of course keep you updated on any changes, but for now, enjoy the sunshine and warm weather!