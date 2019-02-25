Cancer survivor shares story before Head for the Cure 5K

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Football is a game many West Texans cherish but for one man the game saved his life.
Jered Groner played football at Midland Lee High School and, after a few consecutive concussions in a six week period, his trainer sent him to have for an Magnetic resonance imaging scan.
The MRI revealed a spot on Groner’s brain doctors originally believed to be a birth defect.
After monitoring the spot for a while, the spot grew.
As the spot continued to grow, Groner was told the spot was never a birth defect but instead a tumor that would send him through chemotherapy, not once, but twice.
“The second time you know it stinks getting that diagnosis but you just have to trust, y’know, the good Lord has a bigger plan, and although you may not why this is happening to you, you don’t ever ask yourself that,” Groner said with a smile on his face. “It was a bad deal but he got me through it and surrounded me with all of my loved ones and prayer warriors out there and they helped me get through that. So I’m very grateful to God. He’s been too good to me."
Today Groner says he feels blessed and is cancer free.
He encourages people in the community to take part in the ‘Head for the Cure 5K’ that is coming up in March.
Proceeds of the event will be donated to brain cancer research.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.