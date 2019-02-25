Cancer survivor shares story before Head for the Cure 5K

“The second time you know it stinks getting that diagnosis but you just have to trust, y’know, the good Lord has a bigger plan, and although you may not why this is happening to you, you don’t ever ask yourself that,” Groner said with a smile on his face. “It was a bad deal but he got me through it and surrounded me with all of my loved ones and prayer warriors out there and they helped me get through that. So I’m very grateful to God. He’s been too good to me."