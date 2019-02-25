‘Angie’s Babies’ ensures Alzheimer’s patients aren’t forgotten on Mother’s Day

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Alzheimer’s Disease impacts around 5.5 million people in the United States, impacting their memory and sense of self. One Midland team is on a mission to make sure local patients aren’t forgotten.
Angie’s Babies is a project to collect baby dolls and give them to Alzheimer’s patients on Mother’s Day. The dolls help bring comfort and joy to the patients.
If you would like to help bring some joy to an Alzheimer’s patient’s life, you can drop dolls off at Lisa Copeland Nationwide Insurance in both Midland and Odessa. They will be collected until March 1.
The dolls will be distributed to nursing homes across the area to ensure they have a happy Mother’s Day and help bring them some comfort.
