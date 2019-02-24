Saturday Evening Weather Update

Good evening, hope your weekend is off to a good start, even if a bit gusty. We saw widespread gusts in excess of 45 MPH today, and even some reports of over 80 MPH in the mountains, so the wind storm did not disappoint in that regard. Midland gusted to 48 MPH this afternoon, and Snyder appears to have led the Permian Basin, clocking in at 51 MPH. This storm continues to move off to the east, bringing heavy rains to the southeast, and prompting tornado warnings and several flash flood warnings.
The good news, however, is this storm made a sizable snow contribution in central and northern New Mexico. Unfortunately nothing at Ruidoso, but Taos and Santa Fe are both reporting over 3 feet in the past 48 hours! Anthony, I hope you're seeing this and know I'm very jealous...
Winds should die down quickly tonight, becoming just 5-15 MPH by 9 PM. With clear skies and a weak cold front that will graze our area, this also means things will be pretty chilly when you wake up tomorrow morning. If you're headed out early Sunday morning, expect lows in the 20s in the Permian Basin, right around freezing across the Trans Pecos, and maybe even some teens in SE New Mexico. Tomorrow afternoon, winds will become south to southeasterly, and temperatures should warm to the upper 50s and low 60s.
Heading into the work week, things look to really warm up. Beginning Monday, highs should flirt with 70, then easily reach the mid 70s on Tuesday. Some clouds Wednesday and Thursday should limit our warmth, but overall, lots of 70s this week before models hint at another cool down next weekend.