Saturday Evening Weather Update

Good evening, hope your weekend is off to a good start, even if a bit gusty. We saw widespread gusts in excess of 45 MPH today, and even some reports of over 80 MPH in the mountains, so the wind storm did not disappoint in that regard. Midland gusted to 48 MPH this afternoon, and Snyder appears to have led the Permian Basin, clocking in at 51 MPH. This storm continues to move off to the east, bringing heavy rains to the southeast, and prompting tornado warnings and several flash flood warnings.