The Oscars: 5 things you might not know

The Academy Awards sporadically gave out an honor called the “Academy Juvenile Award.” It was reserved for performers under the age of 18, and the honorary award was used to recognize “outstanding contributions to screen entertainment” by child actors. The category was designed so that children wouldn’t be pitted against adults for the highly competitive Best Actor/Actress categories, and winners received a half-size statuette. Shirley Temple became the youngest person to win the award at age 6. Not counting the Juvenile Award, Tatum O’Neal is the youngest Oscar winner in history. She won Best Supporting Actress at age 10 for her role in “Paper Moon.” The award was discontinued in 1963, and children and adults have been nominated on equal footing ever since.