They dream of sleeping on a concrete floor: How Habitat for Humanity is changing lives in India

Hospitals are not an option here, because these people are “untouchables,” members of India’s lowest caste. They are shunned by other Indians, which lands them in this community, which, luckily for them, put them in the sights of Habitat for Humanity. Habitat, through its Global Village campaign, helps communities worldwide build themselves homes. Habitat provides funding. The communities provide about eighty per cent of the labor, and Habitat volunteers, from the U.S. and foreign countries, pitch in with working visits to job sites in seventy foreign countries. For five days, I and seven others from the U.S. and Canada were those volunteers.