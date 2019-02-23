Let your voice be heard at Big Spring city council meetings

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) - Big Spring City Council will hold a meeting on February 26 to speak for or against scheduled topics.
Meetings are open to the public. The city hopes by encouraging their citizens to attend that they will become more involved in the community.
Every second and fourth Tuesday of the month meetings occur. Regular council meetings can be viewed live on Community TV or channel 17.
To preview the current agenda packet, it is available on mybigspring.com.
For further assistance or accommodations contact the Big Spring City Manager’s Office at 432-264-2401.
