Iowa pastor charged with child endangerment after shooting at daughter, police say

DES MOINES, IA (KCCI/CNN) – An Iowa pastor is facing charges of child endangerment after police said he shot at his daughter while two children were in his vehicle.
Police said Michael Cameron Sr., pastor at the Revival Center Church of God in Christ, was following his daughter when he shot at her.
Another family member filmed a video from the scene and explained why Cameron was chasing after his child.
"(He was) trying to keep her from getting into a fight. He came to pick her up,” the family member said while recording.
The family member was upset with how many police officers were at the scene.
Cameron denies firing his weapon.
But Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said it’s not unusual for a large police presence to respond when shots are fired.
"Chasing another car through our streets and firing a gun isn't just family business that we can ignore,” Parizek said. “I mean these are public safety issues that involve anybody else who's in the area at the time."
Cameron is also charged with domestic abuse and intimidation with a deadly weapon. He was released from jail Friday afternoon.
"There are certain professions that we expect a higher standard of behavior out of, and whether it's a teacher or a pastor or a police officer,” Parizek said. “There's just expectations that you're not going to do silly things like this."
