FAA: 3 people on cargo plane that crashed in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — The Chambers County Sheriff's Office confirmed a cargo plane went down near Anahuac this afternoon.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a Boeing 767 crashed into Jack's Pocket, the north end of Trinity Bay shortly before 12:45 p.m.
The FAA issued an alert on Atlas Air Fight 3591 after losing radar and radio contact with the plane approximately 30 miles southeast of Bush Intercontinental Airport.
According to the tail number, the plane was operating as Amazon Prime Air. This is one of 30 767′s in Amazon’s fleet.
The plane was flying from Miami to Houston. Initial reports said three people were onboard.
There is no confirmation on fatalities at this time.
The Chambers County Sheriff's Office and multiple agencies are responding.
