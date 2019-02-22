West Texas film ‘The Iron Orchard’ is now in theaters

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - West Texas novel, “The Iron Orchard” will be brought to life visually. February 22, the film is set to show at theaters near you.
The movie was shot here in West Texas and is based in 1939. where a young man, Jim McNeely’s hunger for success, thrives and crashes in the booming oil industry.
Coincidentally, the film has been produced by several West Texans, who were born and raised in Midland.
West Texas made illustrating the vibe and glitz and glamour of the 30′s easy, but co-producer, Van Scott Folger said the process over the years to make this film a reality, was like slaying a dragon with a pocket knife.
“The hair and makeup, hundreds of extras so wardrobe, hair, and make-up. but man, they did a wonderful job recreating the period of the thirties and forties and the fifties, like I said, they’re all very distinct looks," said Folger.
“I think the ending will leave people scratching their heads a little bit, it’s a bit of a twist. I won’t give anything away but.. it leaves you thinking.”
