UTPB’s 4th annual African American read-in helps family man connect to son

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Thursday, crowds at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin’s African American read-in took turns reading aloud the classic novel, ‘The Color Purple’.
Community events like these teach compassion, understanding of others, and how to see things in a new perspective.
Scott Windham, a participant of this year’s read-in, says he has a passion for seeing things through a different perspective, this time learning an African American's world perspective.
“To be a good and a kind and understanding human being you have to be willing to walk in someone else's shoes or at least look through their eyes and see their world perspective and understand that our world and experiences are so much greater than what sometimes our own individual experience is," said Windham.
Windham hopes that by being open to different perspectives, like the one in ‘The Color Purple’, he will be better equipped as the father in a mixed-race family to understand his son's heritage and lead him as he grows older.
“For my family, specifically, we are a mixed raced family so, I have a son that is a person of color, and our hope is that he can find his identity and really learn to be the man that he has been created to be," Windham said.
As a former English major, Windham appreciates the themes he identified in the book that he can apply to his life.
“From finding your voice to, you know, standing up for yourself and understanding that you don't have to fall into the societal norms," Windham said.
Saddened by the lost art of reading books, he encourages everyone to pick up a book and see the world through a new perspective.
"Discover a world outside of your own," Windham said.
Windham believes that UTPB’s African American read-in is the perfect example of an event that brings the community together to find the commonalities we share as human beings.
