Supreme court ruling won’t impact local law enforcement

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution’s ban on excessive fines apply to local and state governments.
The court’s decision comes after an Indiana man was arrested for selling $400 worth of heroin to undercover cops who ended up taking his $42,000 Land Rover, a fine deemed disproportionate to the offense.
Local law enforcement will not be able to raise revenue from those fines.
“It really shouldn’t affect the way we conduct business," said Midland Police Department Sergeant Michael Chandler. "We’ll still go about handling things the way we have in the past.”
In Texas, Midland police says anything they seize goes to the district attorney.
“If someone is caught in a felony offense and they are using the vehicle to transport a felony amount of drugs, then they’re vehicle will more than likely be seized and the money that’s along with it,” said Chandler.
Despite the decision, the department will run the same way.
