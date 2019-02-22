Restaurant Report: One low performer in Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - It was a relatively easy week for health inspectors in the Permian Basin for the last week of February. For the first time in several weeks, there were no low performers in Odessa for the week of January 28 through February 1. However, there was one low performer in Midland.
Denny’s at 3701 W. Wall St. in Midland was cited for the following:
- - Not all managers had completed training
- - Pest control needed for inside and outside restaurant
- - Restaurant needed cleaning
- - Kitchen, walk-in coolers/freezers needed cleaning
- - Not all employees had food handler training
- - Hand wash areas not labeled properly
- - Pipes leaking in dishwashing areas
- - Trash can did not have lid in women’s restroom
This resulted in the health inspector giving Denny’s an 84 on their inspection.
There were a couple of restaurants in the Permian Basin with perfect scores for the week. Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:
- - Famous Cajun Grill (4511 N. Midkiff Rd.)
- - Dippin’ Dots (4511 N. Midkiff Rd.)
Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:
- - Mango Station @ MCM (4101 E. 42nd St.)
