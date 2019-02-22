Permian Basin Weekend 2/22-2/24: Events for the whole family

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience February 22 through February 24.
- Wrangler Rodeo
The 35th Annual Odessa College Wrangler Rodeo will run February 21-23. Student athletes from 18 colleges and universities will be competing in a variety of events including bull riding, steer wrestling, team roping and more.
- Beauty and the Beast
Midland Community Theatre’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” is still running. The show is an on-stage version of the classic Disney tale.
- Smokey Joe’s Cafe
The Permian Playhouse will be presenting the opening show of its 2019 season “Smokey Joe’s Cafe”. The show is a musical revue of the songs of lyricist Jerome Leiber and composer Mike Stoller.
- Eurydice
The Odessa College Theatre Performance Program is performing “Eurydice” by Sarah Ruhl February 21-23. The show adapts the novel of the same name which retells the classic Grecian tale of Orpheus.
- Playground grand opening
Midland Park Mall will be holding a grand opening for its first ever play area. There will be a ribbon cutting on Feb. 23 that will feature mascots, face painting, a balloon drop and more,
- Pancake Jamboree
The Midland Downtown Lion’s Club will be holding their annual Pancake Jamboree on Feb. 23. For $7, you’ll get music, dancing, all-you-can eat pancakes and more.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.