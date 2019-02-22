Morning Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good Morning Everyone! It's Friday, and we are still expecting to see those warm temperatures again today. Starting this morning, expect temperatures to be in the mid to low 40s and warm in the the lower 70s by this afternoon. We are seeing some windy conditions again today, and there is a High Wind Warning for the higher elevations of Southeastern New Mexico and the Northern Permian Basin. Be on alert for those areas today, and be cautious on the roads. When we get these warmer conditions and high wind speeds, it raises our fire risk level. This afternoon, we are under a High Fire Danger Risk for many areas, such as Southeastern New Mexico, Trans-Pecos and along the Rio Grande. If you are in those areas, avoid outdoor flames and sparks today.
This evening, we do have another cold front moving through the area. It brings chances of rain for the eastern to central counties and some small snow flurries for some of our higher elevations to the west. Tomorrow, we are expected to cool down in the morning with lows in the low 40s and highs in the lower 60s. The big talk tomorrow is going to be the wind speeds in the area. We are anticipating even greater wind speeds across the area than what we should see today. In the morning, we are looking at winds to be from 35 to 40 MPH and decrease in the afternoon to around 25 to 30. Sunday, we are expecting to see temperatures in the mid 60s in the afternoon and lower 40s in the morning. Starting next week, we should begin to start warming back up for the first half of the week.
