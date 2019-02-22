Morning Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

This evening, we do have another cold front moving through the area. It brings chances of rain for the eastern to central counties and some small snow flurries for some of our higher elevations to the west. Tomorrow, we are expected to cool down in the morning with lows in the low 40s and highs in the lower 60s. The big talk tomorrow is going to be the wind speeds in the area. We are anticipating even greater wind speeds across the area than what we should see today. In the morning, we are looking at winds to be from 35 to 40 MPH and decrease in the afternoon to around 25 to 30. Sunday, we are expecting to see temperatures in the mid 60s in the afternoon and lower 40s in the morning. Starting next week, we should begin to start warming back up for the first half of the week.