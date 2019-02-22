It’s National Margarita Day! Here’s some places to celebrate

(KWES) - February 22 is National Margarita Day, and for 2019 that happens on a Friday. So what better way to celebrate than enjoy some sweet deals?
Whether you like it on the rocks or frozen, something sweet or spicy, there is a perfect way to end the work week for you.
Chili’s has all margaritas for $5. Their flavors include the Tropical Sunrise, Cuervo Blue and Blueberry Pineapple.
On the Border also has their $4 classics and $5 1800 Gran Ritas, or you can throw in an extra kick for a dollar and get a shot added.
Finally, Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant normally has their premium margaritas for $13 but on Friday you can get them for just $6.95.
