Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Hope you've enjoyed the past few days of warm and sunny weather! We're in for a few big changes as we head into the overnight hours tonight and through your Saturday. The focus will be on a strong low pressure system, which will trek through the Texas Panhandle overnight. The biggest concern here in West Texas will be very strong winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the Permian Basin. Areas west could see even stronger wind speeds.
The winds will pick up a bit this evening, but not reach their highest point until we get after midnight. Winds will continue to be strong through much of Saturday morning and afternoon, before calming down in the evening. Saturday morning's low temps will be in the 30s and low 40s, but add in the wind and some areas will feel like they're in the 20s. Bundle up! High temperatures Saturday will rebound back into the 60s though under mostly sunny skies.
This system will also bring a threat of rain to the area. There's about a 30-40% chance you could see rain in the Permian Basin late tonight and into the overnight hours. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out, but we're not anticipating widespread thunderstorms. This will be very fast moving, so rainfall amounts, if any, will be very low. There is also a chance of a trace to an inch of snow in the high elevations of the Guadalupe Mountains.
Sunday and into early next week looks quite pleasant, with sunny skies and high temps in the 60s and 70s.
