Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

This system will also bring a threat of rain to the area. There's about a 30-40% chance you could see rain in the Permian Basin late tonight and into the overnight hours. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out, but we're not anticipating widespread thunderstorms. This will be very fast moving, so rainfall amounts, if any, will be very low. There is also a chance of a trace to an inch of snow in the high elevations of the Guadalupe Mountains.