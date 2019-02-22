Student who threated to shoot up middle school to face criminal charges

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Parents in Odessa were concerned Friday after a Facebook post circulated discussing the threat of a possible school shooting.
A number of students at Wilson & Young Middle School said they heard a student was planning to “shoot up” the school on Friday between noon and one o’clock. A number of parents also reported they had heard the same story from their students after school.
According to the school district, ECISD police began investigating the claim immediately but never found any evidence to substantiate the rumors.
Friday morning, officers were made aware of an Instagram post threatening to shoot a student who was alleged to be part of the previous day’s threat.
Currently, ECISD police are working with the Department of Public Safety to determine the origin of the Instagram account, and the author of the threat, who police say will face criminal charges.
In a separate incident, Wednesday afternoon a student at New Tech Odessa reported to a school administrator that another student threatened to come to the school and shoot some students and a teacher.
When questioned about the comments, the student admitted to making them but claimed he was angry at the time and was not serious.
Thursday morning, Ector County ISD police arrested the boy on a Class A Misdemeanor charge of Exhibition, Use or Threat of Exhibition or Use of Firearms.
In addition to the criminal case, the student will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct.
