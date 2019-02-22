Become a member of the Midland Chamber of Commerce

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Chamber of Commerce encourages people that own a business to be a member.
By joining the organization you have the opportunity to save money, connect with more customers as well as have access to training.
Executive Vice President of Chamber Relations Nellwyn Barnett states, “We do talk about the networking opportunities that come through the chamber. That is one of the benefits the chamber has always been known for is connecting people and businesses.”
The chamber holds “Membership 101” meetings if interested, but you can also go to their website for more information.
