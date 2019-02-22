4 arrested in connection to North Odessa robbery

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Friday, Odessa Police arrested four people in connection to an aggravated robbery that occurred Thursday night.
Devin Simpson, 19, Jeremy Pinedo, 24, Alexandra Franco 19, and a 16-year-old male have all been charged with Engage in Organized Criminal Activity “Felony 1”.
OPD received a call at approximately 9:54 p.m. February 22, of an aggravated robbery at the La Promesa Del Norte Apartments.
According to police, the complainant reported Simpson and Pinedo approached him at the basketball courts, pointed handguns at him, emptied his pockets, and threatened to shoot him.
Upon arrival, police observed a white 1999 Lincoln Navigator occupied by four people matching the description given by the complainant.
Officers then activated their emergency lights and sirens leading two of the people to immediately evaded officers on foot.
The subjects were eventually caught by officers and identified as Pinedo and a 16-year-old male. The other two subjects at the vehicle were identified as Simpson and Franco.
Officers located the two handguns and marijuana inside of the Lincoln.
The three adults were transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and the 16-year-old was transported to the Ector County Youth Center.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.