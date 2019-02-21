6-year-old injured in January crash dies

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - A six-year-old Odessa boy injured in a car crash in January has passed away according to Odessa police.
Matias Tovar was traveling in a silver Toyota 4Runner operated by Maylin Perez, 36, when Perez failed to yield right of way and was struck by a black H2 Hummer.
Perez was pronounced dead at the scene but Matias and another passenger, a two-year old boy, were transported to Medical Center Hospital and later air-lifted to Lubbock.
Matias was pronounced dead Thursday morning by medical personnel at Midland Memorial Hospital..
According to OPD, the other passenger has been released from the hospital.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.