West Texas spring fling carnival has arrived

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland’s eighth annual Spring Fling Carnival has landed for community and family fun.
The fair kicks off Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. at the Security Bank Ballpark and runs till the Carnival packs ups on March 3 at midnight.
A $25 wristband is your ticket for unlimited rides, but if you would like to purchase individual tickets they start at $1/stub.
All rides require 2-5 tickets each upon entry.
Come all to enjoy a night of fun, magic and amazement at the Spring Fling Carnival.
