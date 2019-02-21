West Texas spring fling carnival has arrived

By Madelaine Perrault | February 21, 2019 at 3:34 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 3:34 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland’s eighth annual Spring Fling Carnival has landed for community and family fun.

The fair kicks off Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. at the Security Bank Ballpark and runs till the Carnival packs ups on March 3 at midnight.

A $25 wristband is your ticket for unlimited rides, but if you would like to purchase individual tickets they start at $1/stub.

All rides require 2-5 tickets each upon entry.

Come all to enjoy a night of fun, magic and amazement at the Spring Fling Carnival.

