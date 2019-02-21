432Traffic: Alerts for the week of February 24

(KWES) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning and continuing several road improvement projects across West Texas, so here is what to watch for next week.
ECTOR COUNTY: Southbound Moss Ave at FM 2020 (W. University) will have temporary traffic control while southwest corner signal pole is down for repairs. These stop signs and left lane closure will remain in place while the intersection lights are in all-way flashing red.
Land and ramp closures will be in place Tuesday and Wednesday on I-20 just east of JBS Parkway. Closures will vary as work progresses over two days. Closures will be needed for repairs to the weigh-in-motion sensors on I-20. Please slow down and obey any flaggers or warning signs in the area.
REEVES COUNTY: FM 1216 will have a mobile operation for maintenance work between mile markers 346-350 on Friday (2-22). Work will be done in both directions. Please slow down and obey warning signs. Please don’t get between work convoy vehicles.
MIDLAND COUNTY: Work on the north service road of Interstate 20 will require lane closures on Monday (2-25). Work will be done in area of Lamesa Road overpass. Please slow down and obey any flaggers or warning signs in the area.
