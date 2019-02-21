Student brought saw blade and ‘hit list’ to Atascocita school, principal says

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A student allegedly brought a saw blade and a “hit list” with other students names on it to campus early Thursday, the principal of Atascocita Middle School says.
“The blade was about 8 inches and is the type of tool one uses to cut a tree branch,” stated principal Karl Koehler. “The student also had written a hit list containing a few students’ names.”
The list included 14 students' names, Humble ISD officials said.
Humble ISD Police responded to a tip about a safety concern. Officers gathered information and presented the case to the Harris County D.A.'s Office.
“The Harris County District Attorney’s Office filed a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony. The student was arrested and removed from campus,” stated a school press release.
"All students are safe. Our school administration is having personal conversations with the parents of students whose names were listed."
Anyone with questions or safety concerns in Humble ISD can call the district police department at (281) 641-7900.
