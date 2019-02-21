Sing along with the cast of Beauty and the Beast

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Community Theatre wants you to be their guest on February 21 for a Girls’ Night Out.
This one-time only performance and first-ever sing-along of Disney’s classic, “Beauty and the Beast,” will allow you to watch the musical and sing out loud with the cast!
Participants can immerse themselves in Bean & Grape Parisian-inspired charcuterie plates and will receive two drink tickets for wines or cocktails.
If you would like to purchase other items at the bar, please remember to bring cash.
Don’t forget to visit the lobby’s photo booth to get a picture with your girlfriends to document the night!
The first 200 guests get to take home a novelty wine glass to commemorate the night!
Doors and bar open at 6:30 p.m. before the lights dim low, and the curtains draws back at 7:30 p.m. to kick off the show.
