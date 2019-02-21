Pathway to Teaching: an alternative certification program

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - ECISD provides an online info session for a new alternative certification program for teaching in Odessa.
The event takes place Feb. 21 from 5-6 p.m. at the ECISD Special Education Annex.
If you would like to earn your teaching license through Odessa Pathway to Teaching, the session will provide information such as:
- Program requirements
- Application and program timeline
- TExES test preparation
- In-person training and personalized coaching
- Online coursework
The session is free, but you must register at eventbrite.com.
Find more information at www.ectorcountyisd.org/pathway.
