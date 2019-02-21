New academies bring STEM, dual language courses to several MISD schools

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Next fall, Midland Independent School District is set to bring a new academy to Jones Elementary specifically for girls.
The Academy is called, “Young Women’s Leadership” and will be available for girls starting 6th and 7th grade with an interest in a versatile STEM education.
MISD Chief Transformation Officer Elise Kail said the Academy will cover, “Science, technology, engineering, math. It covers medical, it covers veterinarian, it covers engineering of all types. So many opportunities that can be developed from that.”
Additionally, MISD is set to bring a new Dual Language Academy in August for Ben Milam Elementary, which could potentially be available to students just starting pre-K.
"We want kids to be bilingual and biliterate and responsible citizens so that’s the target of that campus as they move through that they become bi-literate in English and Spanish, " said Kail.
MISD will have a informative meeting on the new academies for parents and guardians Thursday, 21. It will take place at San Jacinto Elementary from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
