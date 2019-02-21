Midland County Sheriff’s Office corrects annual racial profile report

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland County Sheriff’s Office presented incorrect numbers during their annual racial profiling report at the County Commissioners’ Court Monday morning.
Typically, the report breaks down traffic stops by race, but according to the Sheriff’s Office, a staff member confused the computer system by including ethnicity.
The report showed that nearly 55 percent of people pulled over in 2018 were Hispanic, 36 percent were white and just six percent of drivers were black.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office released a correct report earlier today, with numbers close enough that the percentages didn’t change.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.