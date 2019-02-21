Gated metered parking coming soon to history museum

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The parking lot behind the new Midland County History Museum will soon require payment for entry.
The downtown location intersecting Texas and Baird will soon see gates blocking entry due to County Commissioners accepting a bid.
Midland County Precinct 1 Commissioner Scott Ramsey says, “What we found is that there were a lot of people using the parking lot, so much so that there was no room for the county employees to use it. So we had to come up with a way of, you know, discouraging other people from using it."
Although anyone can park in the lot, the museum would like to certify that those using area are coming for its intended purpose.
This effort to make drivers pay at credit card kiosks will help fund maintenance on the facility.
