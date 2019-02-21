Fail safes keep local hospitals running in case of power outage

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Imagine you’re at the hospital, the power to go out and the equipment stops working. Luckily, hospitals like Medical Center Hospital keep a fail safe to prevent that from happening.
It’s called the joint commission and it gives hospitals accreditation if they are on par with everything needed for patient care, one of those being backup generator power.
Medical Center Hospital has 2 million sq ft to maintain and 8 generators strategically placed around the perimeter.
“When the hospital loses power, the automatic transfer switch senses the loss of power, it clicks over electronically, automatically starts that emergency generator and, in about ten seconds, usually closer to four or eight, the generator winds up and starts providing power to the hospital instantly,” said Matt Collins, vice president of operations at MCH.
It takes some time to turn on, but there’s never a need to worry, 99 percent of their equipment involved in life support also run on battery power.
A key feature of their emergency systems is their red outlets, which are located in every patient room so emergency equipment can simply be plugged in for power.
